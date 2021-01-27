Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Hess Corp posts smaller loss as fuel demand picks up

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp’s adjusted loss in the fourth quarter shrank compared with the third, helped by a pick up in demand for fuel and a recovery in crude prices from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $176 million, or 58 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $216 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

