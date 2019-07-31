Company News
Hess Corp posts smaller quarterly loss

July 31 (Reuters) - Hess Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, supported by a rise in production at the U.S. oil and gas producer’s Bakken and Gulf of Mexico assets.

Net loss attributable to Hess narrowed to $6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $130 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, rose to 273,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 247,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

