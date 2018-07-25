FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:34 AM / in 2 hours

Hess Corp quarterly loss narrows on higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as the U.S. oil and gas producer benefited from higher crude prices.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $130 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $449 million or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding Libya, Hess produced 247,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day boe/d in the quarter, down from 294,000 boe/d, a year earlier. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

