Hess Corp quarterly loss narrows on higher oil prices

July 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as the U.S. oil and gas producer benefited from higher crude prices.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $130 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $449 million or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding Libya, Hess produced 247,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day boe/d in the quarter, down from 294,000 boe/d, a year earlier. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)