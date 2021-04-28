Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Commodities News

Hess Corp swings to quarterly profit on fuel demand

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp on Wednesday swung to a profit in the first quarter, as a winter storm boosted natural gas demand and prices, while steady COVID-19 vaccine rollouts also aided fuel recovery.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $252 million, or 82 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $176 million, or 58 cents, in the previous quarter.

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

