Hess posts quarterly loss on lower oil, natural gas prices

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hess Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss on Wednesday, hit by lower oil and natural gas prices.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the company was $98 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $29 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company said net production, excluding Libya, rose to 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 279,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)