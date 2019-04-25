Oil producer Hess posts first-quarter profit

April 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, supported by higher production at the U.S. oil and gas producer’s Bakken and Gulf of Mexico assets.

Net income attributable to Hess was $32 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $106 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, rose to 278,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 233,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)