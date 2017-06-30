Austria's Heta to make larger-than-expected first bondholder payout

VIENNA, June 30 (Reuters) - Austria's Heta Asset Resolution will make a larger-than-expected first payout to senior bondholders of 5.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in July, it said on Friday.

Heta is the bad bank set up by the government to wind down collapsed lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

"Roughly 5.8 billion euros are expected to be paid in the second half of July ...to creditors holding qualifying bonds," Heta said in a statement, referring to senior bondholders.

Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA), which is overseeing the wind-down, had expected an initial payout of 4 billion euros.

The FMA expects Heta's assets to yield 8.6 billion euros by the time the wind-down is completed in 2023.

Heta said on Friday its cash reserves had reached 8.5 billion euros by the end of May.

The collapse of Hypo Alpe Adria left the province of Carinthia liable for 11 billion euros in guarantees it had made on the face value of Hypo's bonds.

The federal government loaned Carinthia money last year to acquire virtually all of Heta's bonds, saving the province from possible bankruptcy.

Creditors holding 99.6 percent of Heta's senior bonds sold them back to Carinthia at a discount.

The province added a sweetener that could allow creditors to recover about 90 percent of the face value of the bonds.