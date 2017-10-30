Hexagon CEO pleads not guilty as Norway insider trading trial begins

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB Chief Executive Ola Rollen declared himself not guilty on Monday at the start of his month-long criminal trial for suspected insider share trading in Norway.

If convicted, Rollen faces up to six years in prison for an investment in Next Biometrics made in 2015. The transaction did not involve Hexagon itself.

Asked by the judge whether he was guilty as charged, Rollen answered “No”. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)