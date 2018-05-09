Norway appeals court to hear case against Hexagon CEO

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - A Norwegian appeals court has agreed to an appeal by prosecutors against the acquittal of Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen over insider trading charges, it said on Wednesday.

At the original trial, prosecutors asked for an 18-month prison term for Rollen’s 2015 purchase of shares in Norway’s Next Biometrics, a company not connected to Hexagon.

One of Sweden’s best known business leaders, Rollen was unanimously acquitted by an Oslo court on Jan. 10. He maintained his innocence during the trial and continued to run the company he has led since 2000.