FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Financials
January 8, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Verdict in Hexagon CEO's trial to come Jan. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds exact time in final paragraph)

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The verdict in the insider trading trial of Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen will be issued in the evening of Jan. 10, an Oslo court said on Monday.

Prosecutors have called for an 18 month prison term for Rollen over his 2015 purchase of shares in Norway’s Next Biometrics, a transaction which did not involve Hexagon.

One of Sweden’s best known business leaders, Rollen maintained his innocence during the trial.

The verdict will be published at around 1830 CET (1730 GMT) on Jan. 10, the Oslo District Court said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.