Hexagon CEO Rollen found not guilty of insider trading in appeals case

OSLO, June 26 (Reuters) - Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen was found not guilty of insider share trading, an Oslo appeals court said on Wednesday, upholding the verdict of a lower court.

Prosecutors had asked for an 18-month prison term for Rollen over his 2015 purchase of shares in Norway’s Next Biometrics , a transaction which did not involve Hexagon.

One of Sweden’s best known business leaders, Rollen has always denied any wrongdoing and continued to run Hexagon, which he has led since 2000, transforming it into a $19 billion technology market leader. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)