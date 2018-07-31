FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sweden's Hexagon Q2 organic growth tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 31 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology company Hexagon reported second quarter organic growth ahead of expectations and said its oil-exposed power, process and marine unit (PPM) grew strongly over the period.

Adjusted quarterly operating earnings grew to 228 million euros ($267 million) in the three months ended June 30, up from 205 million euros a year ago and beating the 226 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Organic sales for the group rose 9 percent, versus the 7 percent growth noted in the first quarter and higher than the mean forecast for a 7.4 percent increase. ($1 = 0.8538 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.