July 31, 2018 / 6:54 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Sweden's Hexagon Q2 organic growth tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 31 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology company Hexagon beat second-quarter organic growth expectations helped by its power, process and marine (PPM) unit.

The PPM unit reported growth of 14 percent, up from just 1 percent in the preceding quarter, buoyed by several new large perpetual licence orders and performance in North America.

Organic group sales rose 9 percent in the three months to June 30, up from 7 percent in the first quarter and above the 7.4 percent expected by analysts.

Adjusted quarterly operating earnings rose to 228 million euros ($267 million) from 205 million euros a year earlier, in line with the 226 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Hexagon’s sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and in engineering plant design. Its products are also used in areas such as infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy.

$1 = 0.8538 euros Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
