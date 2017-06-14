FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hexagon shares surge after report of talks on possible sale
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
June 14, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 2 months ago

Hexagon shares surge after report of talks on possible sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Reuters) - Shares in measurement technology and software firm Hexagon AB soared on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported it had held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival which could value the Swedish company at about $20 billion.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported late on Tuesday the talks between Hexagon and the potential buyers were at an early stage and that the company may ultimately decide not to pursue a sale.

Hexagon said in a statement on Wednesday it "regularly evaluates various opportunities to optimise the company’s positioning and shareholder value".

"Should these evaluations lead to concrete results, the market will be immediately informed," the company said.

Hexagon shares rose 17 percent at 0704 GMT, compared with a 1.2 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index . (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.