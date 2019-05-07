Hexagon Q1 core profit just below forecasts

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon grew quarterly sales and core earnings slightly less than forecast held back by continued weakness in its public safety business.

The company, which makes measurement technology and software, said adjusted operating earnings grew to 221 million euros ($247.70 million) from 198 million a year earlier, just short of the 225 million mean forecast seen in a poll of analysts.

Organic sales growth for the group was 4 percent, compared to analysts’ expectations for 5 percent growth. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)