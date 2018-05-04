FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Software
May 4, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in an hour

Hexagon Q1 operating profit just misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology firm Hexagon reported first-quarter core earnings below analyst forecasts citing currency headwinds on Friday, and said the oil and gas market had remained challenging.

Adjusted quarterly operating earnings at Stockholm-listed Hexagon rose 12 percent to 198.3 million euros ($237.3 million)from 176.4 million in the year-ago quarter, missing a 200 million forecast in a poll of analysts. Organic sales growth was 7 percent in the quarter, a decrease from the record 10 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter, and lower than the mean forecast for an 8 percent rise. ($1 = 0.8357 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Esha Vaish, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.