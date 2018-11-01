Hexagon Q3 earnings, sales growth top forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology company Hexagon reported third-quarter organic sales growth and adjusted earnings ahead of analyst forecasts on Thursday boosted by strong demand in China and Western Europe.

Adjusted quarterly operating earnings grew to 232 million euros ($263.41 million) in the three months ended September 30, up from 205 million euros a year earlier and above the 226 million forecast seen in a poll of analysts.

Organic sales for the group rose 8 percent, versus the 9 percent growth achieved in the second quarter and higher than the mean forecast for a 6.6 percent increase. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)