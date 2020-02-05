Hexagon Q4 core profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Industrial technology group Hexagon on Wednesday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market forecasts even as weak demand in China and a slowdown in some construction markets weighed on growth.

Fourth-quarter adjusted operating earnings at the Swedish group rose to 277 million euros ($305.72 million), up from 271 million in the year-earlier quarter, and ahead of the 270 million mean analyst forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

Organic sales fell 2% in the quarter. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)