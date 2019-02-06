Sweden's Hexagon Q4 profit in line with forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon reported quarterly earnings which matched market forecasts on Wednesday and said it was confident it could keep growing and strengthen margins in spite of uncertainties in the world economy.

Operating earnings grew to 271 million euros ($308 million)in the fourth quarter, up from 246 million euros a year earlier, right in line with the mean forecast seen in a poll of analysts.

Organic sales for the group rose 5 percent, also in line with analysts’ expectations. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)