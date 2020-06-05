REFILE-India's Hexaware Technologies gets go-private bid, shares soar 20%

(Corrects story keyword used by media customers)

BENGALURU, June 5 (Reuters) - IT firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd said on Friday it was considering a buyout proposal from promoter HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd, sending its shares up as much as 20%.

HT Global IT Solutions, which held 62.4% in Hexaware as of March 31, has offered 285 rupees per share, or a 9.8% premium to Thursday's close, to buy the remaining shares of the company, Hexaware said in a regulatory filing here (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)