Corrections News
June 5, 2020 / 4:36 AM / in 2 hours

REFILE-India's Hexaware Technologies gets go-private bid, shares soar 20%

1 Min Read

(Corrects story keyword used by media customers)

BENGALURU, June 5 (Reuters) - IT firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd said on Friday it was considering a buyout proposal from promoter HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd, sending its shares up as much as 20%.

HT Global IT Solutions, which held 62.4% in Hexaware as of March 31, has offered 285 rupees per share, or a 9.8% premium to Thursday's close, to buy the remaining shares of the company, Hexaware said in a regulatory filing here (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below