Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 19, 2019 / 12:16 PM / in 30 minutes

Jones Lang LaSalle to buy capital markets services provider HFF for $2 bln

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Real estate services provider Jones Lang LaSalle Inc said on Tuesday it will buy capital markets services provider HFF Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at about $2 billion.

Under the terms, HFF shareholders will get $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 JLL shares for each HFF share held, or a total offering price of $49.16 per share. (reut.rs/2OdCi21)

That represents a premium of 5.7 percent to HFF’s Monday close. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
