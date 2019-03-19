Jones Lang LaSalle to buy capital markets services provider HFF for $2 bln

March 19 (Reuters) - Real estate services provider Jones Lang LaSalle Inc said on Tuesday it will buy capital markets services provider HFF Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at about $2 billion.

Under the terms, HFF shareholders will get $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 JLL shares for each HFF share held, or a total offering price of $49.16 per share. (reut.rs/2OdCi21)

That represents a premium of 5.7 percent to HFF’s Monday close. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)