NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s HF Group Plc warned on Friday that its net earnings for the year ending December would be 25 percent lower than the previous year.

The bank said in a statement that it suffered a nine-month pretax loss of 325.65 million shillings ($3.18 million), compared with a 231.87 million shilling profit in the same period last year. ($1 = 102.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)