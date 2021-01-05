HHS says 340B drug discounts extend to contract pharmacies

Drugmakers must extend discounts under the 340B program, which allows healthcare providers that serve low-income patients to obtain prescription drugs at reduced prices, to drugs dispensed by third-party contract pharmacies, according to an advisory opinion from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The opinion, issued Dec. 30 by HHS General Counsel Robert Charrow, is not a new regulation but rather an interpretation of existing law, at odds with the interpretation put forth by several drugmakers in the last year.

