FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 19, 2018 / 12:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

High court bypasses fight over FERC enforcement powers

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission got a green light to proceed with a $216 million administrative action accusing Total Gas & Power of market manipulation, as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the dispute.

The Houston-based company, represented by Miguel Estrada of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, is seeking a judicial declaration that FERC is exceeding its authority by acting as investigator, prosecutor and judge in imposing civil penalties for violations of the Natural Gas Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MB2kuI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.