High court bypasses fight over FERC enforcement powers

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission got a green light to proceed with a $216 million administrative action accusing Total Gas & Power of market manipulation, as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the dispute.

The Houston-based company, represented by Miguel Estrada of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, is seeking a judicial declaration that FERC is exceeding its authority by acting as investigator, prosecutor and judge in imposing civil penalties for violations of the Natural Gas Act.

