U.S., Colorado settle with oil company over air pollution

Dena Aubin

Colorado oil and gas company HighPoint Operating Corp has agreed to spend $3 million upgrading pollution control systems to settle regulators’ claims that it released harmful emissions for years, contributing to Denver’s smog problem.

The agreement was outlined in a consent order filed on Friday in Denver federal court by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Colorado Attorney General’s office. It resolves a complaint filed the same day alleging that emissions from HighPoint’s oil storage tanks in the Denver-Julesburg Basin have violated federal and state air regulations since about 2014.

