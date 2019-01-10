Estrella Galicia parent firm to build Brazil beer plant -paper

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Corporación Hijos de Rivera, owner of Spain’s Estrella Galicia beer brand, plans to build a factory in Brazil and start operating it by 2021, Juan Paz, country director, told the Thursday edition of Valor Econômico.

The facility will be based in Minas Gerais state, in southeast Brazil, at a yet-to-be defined location, Paz said.

The site will employ 100 people and produce 20 million liters of beverages annually, the report said.

Family-owned Hijos de Rivera plans to invest 100 million reais ($27.17 million) in its Brazil venture, the report said.

The move is expected to raise the company’s sales outside of Spain to 10 percent from 6 percent. Brazil is Estrella Galicia’s largest market outside of Spain, the executive said, according to Valor.

Press representatives for Corporación Hijos de Rivera were not available for immediate comment.