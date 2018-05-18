FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Drugmaker Hikma says generics doing well amid pricing pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its generics business had a good start to the year helped by a favourable product mix, despite continued pricing pressure in the United States.

The drugmaker, which was forced to cut revenue guidance for its generics business three times in 2017, said it continued to expect revenue from the business to be between $550 million and $600 million, and core operating margin in the low-single digits.

The Jordan-based company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

