March 14, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Drugmaker Hikma posts lower-than-expected 2017 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported lower-than-expected full-year core earnings on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its generic drugs business.

The Jordan-based drugmaker said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5 percent to $468 million for the year ended Dec. 31, missing analysts’ estimate of $469.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell marginally to $1.94 billion, in line with estimates. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

