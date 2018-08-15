FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
August 15, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hikma boosts full-year revenue forecast at its top two divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - London-listed Jordanian group Hikma Pharmaceuticals raised the full-year revenue forecast at its top two businesses, as it sold more injectable opioids in the United States amid a supply shortage, and had a better-than-expected performance in generics.

The Middle East focused drugmaker, however, said on Wednesday that it does not expect the same demand for some of its injectable products to continue into 2019.

The company’s operating profit rose 54 percent in the six months ended June 30, while revenue rose 11 percent. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.