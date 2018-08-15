Hikma boosts full-year revenue forecast at its top two divisions

Aug 15 (Reuters) - London-listed Jordanian group Hikma Pharmaceuticals raised the full-year revenue forecast at its top two businesses, as it sold more injectable opioids in the United States amid a supply shortage, and had a better-than-expected performance in generics.

The Middle East focused drugmaker, however, said on Wednesday that it does not expect the same demand for some of its injectable products to continue into 2019.

The company’s operating profit rose 54 percent in the six months ended June 30, while revenue rose 11 percent. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)