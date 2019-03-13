Healthcare
March 13, 2019 / 7:30 AM / in an hour

Hikma core operating profit jumps on higher sales of injectable drugs

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Wednesday reported a 19 percent rise in full-year core operating profit, helped by strong demand for its injectable drugs and a rebound in its generics business.

The Jordan-based drugmaker said its core operating profit rose to $460 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $386 million a year earlier.

Core revenue rose 7 percent to $2.08 billion, with Hikma’s injectables business accounting for about 40 percent of the total. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below