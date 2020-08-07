Company News
August 7, 2020 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hikma raises annual sales outlook for top two units; profit gains on critical drug demand

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc revised its annual sales outlook for two of its biggest divisions on Friday and reported higher first-half profit, as hospitals and distributors stocked up on critical medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK-based company, which supplies many generic drugs including anaesthetics, pain medications, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents and anti-infectives, said core operating profit for the six months to June 30 rose 15% year-on-year to $284 million. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

