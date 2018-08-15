UPDATE 1-Hikma boosts revenue view at top units; cautions on injectables demand

(Adds details on forecast, context, background)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - London-listed Hikma Pharmaceuticals raised the full-year revenue forecast for its injectables and generics businesses on Wednesday, but warned that it does not expect the same demand for some injectable products to continue into 2019.

The Jordanian drugmaker said it sold more injectable opioids in the United States amid a supply shortage, and had a better-than-expected performance in generics for the first half of the year.

The company also reported that its operating profit rose 54 percent in the six months ended June 30 to $174 million, while revenue rose 11 percent to $989 million.

Hikma said last month it was increasing the supply of hydromorphone to U.S. hospitals to help ease a shortage of injectable opioids used to treat patients.

Injectable opioid painkillers, which hospitals use to manage pain after operations and in terminal illness, have been in short supply for more than a year largely due to production problems at Pfizer, the biggest supplier of the drugs.

Hikma’s U.S. injectables division - its largest unit - has been prioritizing making opioids hit by the shortage including fentanyl, meperidine, morphine and hydromorphone.

But the company cautioned that it will not see the same demand for some injectables next year, without providing a reason.

The company said it expects full-year revenue at its injectables business to be in the range of $775 million to $825 million, higher than its prior forecast of $750 million to $800 million.

Hikma said it expects generics revenue for the year to be in the range of $600 million to $650 million, up from $550 million to $600 million, forecast earlier.

The higher forecast in generics comes as global generic drugmakers with operations in the U.S. cut profit forecasts because of price erosion.