China says opposes U.S. trying to smear Chinese firms

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that China opposes the United States smearing Chinese companies, after media reports that the U.S. administration is considering Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision.

China urges the United States to provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)