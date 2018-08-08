FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Hill & Smith reports 12 percent slump in H1 core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Infrastructure products maker Hill & Smith Holdings Plc posted a 12 percent drop in half-year core earnings on Wednesday, hurt by short-term project delays in the UK’s roads programme and utilities market.

The company, which also flagged a “cautious investment environment” in Britain, said profit before tax fell to 33 million pounds ($42.72 million), for the six months ended June 30, from 37.4 million pounds in the year-earlier period.

$1 = 0.7726 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

