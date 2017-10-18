FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hilton Food to enter chilled-fish market with Seachill buy
October 18, 2017

UK's Hilton Food to enter chilled-fish market with Seachill buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Processed meat supplier Hilton Food Group said it agreed to buy chilled-fish processor Seachill for a cash consideration of 80.8 million pounds ($106.5 million), in a move to enter the UK fish market.

Hilton Food said it would look to raise up to 55.9 million pounds via a share placement to partly fund the acquisition.

The acquisition of Seachill, the second biggest player in the UK fish market, is expected to add to earnings in the first full year, Hilton said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7588 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
