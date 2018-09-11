FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 7:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hilton Food profit jumps on higher sales in UK, Australia

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - British food packer Hilton Food Group said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit rose 25.3 percent, helped by higher sales from Ireland and Australia, and Seachill acquisition.

Sales volumes rose 12.7 percent to 181,255 tonnes for the 28 weeks ended July 15.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 23.6 million pounds ($30.80 million) from 18.8 million pounds a year earlier, while revenue rose 25 percent to 863.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7662 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

