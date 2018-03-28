FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 6:35 AM / in 10 hours

UK's Hilton Food's 2017 sales rise on Seachill acquisition, tie-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - British meat packer Hilton Food Group posted an over 10 percent increase in 2017 revenue with recent acquisitions and tie-ups helping it notch higher sales volumes for the period.

The company, which supplies to supermarkets such as Tesco, Ahold, Albert Heijn, said sales volumes rose 10.4 percent to 303,881 tonnes aided by the Seachill deal — an Icelandic fish packing business it bought in 2017 — and on tie-ups with partners in Portugal and Australia.

Revenue rose 10.1 percent to 1.36 billion pounds ($1.93 billion), the company said.

$1 = 0.7050 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

