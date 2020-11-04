Hilton post quarterly loss on COVID-19 pain

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $79 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net income of $288 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $933 million from $2.40 billion. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)