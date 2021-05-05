Hilton posts quarterly loss on pandemic hit

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as bookings were hurt by travel restrictions and people continued to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $108 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $18 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)