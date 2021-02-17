Hilton posts third straight quarterly loss on pandemic-led travel slump

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported a third straight quarterly loss as bookings fell due to coronavirus-induced travel disruptions.

Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $224 million, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $175 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)