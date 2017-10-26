Hilton revenue jumps 26.1 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a 26.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.

Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders was $179 million, or 55 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company’s net income in the year-ago quarter was $187 million, or 57 cents per share, reflecting $103 million from discontinued operations.

Excluding items, Hilton earned 56 cents per share in the quarter.

Revenue rose to $2.35 billion from $1.87 billion. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)