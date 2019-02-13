Hilton revenue rises 10.6 percent

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 10.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as healthy travel demand helped it boost room prices.

Hilton posted net income attributable to stockholders of $224 million, or $0.75 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $729 million, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier, when it had a $549 million benefit for changes in U.S. tax law.

Revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $2.07 billion.