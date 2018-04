April 5 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group Co Ltd said on Thursday it has decided to sell some or all of the common stock it holds in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

HNA is Hilton’s biggest shareholder with a 26.1 percent stake in the U.S. hotel operator.

Hilton’s shares fell about 2 percent to $76.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)