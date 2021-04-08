Hin Leong founder court hearing on additional charges postponed

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - A Singapore court session where the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, Lim Oon Kuin, was to face additional charges has been postponed until April 29, according to court proceedings.

Singapore prosecutors were expected to tender 23 additional forgery-related charges in court on Thursday against the 78-year-old former oil tycoon, better known as O.K. Lim.

But the session was adjourned after his lawyers said Lim had a respiratory health problem and could not be present.

Singapore police last year charged Lim with two counts of abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating.