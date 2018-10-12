FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit jumps nearly 20 pct, beats estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s consumer major Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 19.5 percent rise in its September-quarter profit, beating analysts’ estimates, as sales at its home-care segment jumped.

Profit rose to 15.25 billion rupees ($207.08 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared with 12.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement here

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 14.37 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from the Mumbai-headquartered company’s home-care segment, which includes brands such as Vim and Surf Excel, rose 12.4 percent to 30.80 billion rupees.

$1 = 73.6425 Indian rupees Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

