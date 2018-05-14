FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Diversified consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported an about 14 percent increase in profit on Monday, helped by higher sales in its home care business.

Profit for the period ended March 31 came in at 13.51 billion rupees ($200.10 million) compared with 11.83 billion rupees a year ago, the company said. bit.ly/2wzBlfc

Revenue from company’s home care segment, which includes brands such as Surf Excel and Vim, rose 3.26 percent to 31.02 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.5150 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

