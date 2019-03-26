India's Hindustan Construction to move awards, claims to BlackRock-led investors

March 26 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd said on Tuesday it would transfer the rights in a portfolio of its awards and claims to a consortium of investors led by BlackRock Inc for 17.50 billion rupees ($254.19 million).

The deal will result in a partial write-down of the company's net worth as on March 31, and a part of the consideration will be used to prepay debts worth 12.50 billion rupees, the company said in a statement here