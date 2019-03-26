Bonds News
March 26, 2019 / 9:15 AM / in 3 hours

India's Hindustan Construction to move awards, claims to BlackRock-led investors

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd said on Tuesday it would transfer the rights in a portfolio of its awards and claims to a consortium of investors led by BlackRock Inc for 17.50 billion rupees ($254.19 million).

The deal will result in a partial write-down of the company's net worth as on March 31, and a part of the consideration will be used to prepay debts worth 12.50 billion rupees, the company said in a statement here

$1 = 68.8450 Indian rupees Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below