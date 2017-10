TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Ltd plans to build a 3,000-trucks-a-year factory in Moscow, likely investing tens of billions of yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The plant, Hino’s first in Russia, will begin production in 2019, the paper said, without citing its source.

A spokeswoman at Hino, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp, could not immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)