April 12, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toyota group truck maker Hino enters strategic tie-up with VW truck unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Ltd, majority-held by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Thursday it had agreed to form a strategic tie-up with Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH.

The two truck makers will consider cooperating in areas such as diesel and hybrid engines, connectivity and self-driving, Hino said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Volkswagen AG aims to list its trucks and buses division in the first quarter of next year, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, as the German automaker considers a broader structural overhaul to boost efficiency. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

