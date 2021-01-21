'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells rights to over 40 songs

FILE PHOTO: Bob Rock and Jann Arden arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - Record producer Bob Rock has sold his producer rights for a catalogue of 43 songs, including heavy metal band Metallica’s self-titled album and singer Michael Bublé’s “Call Me Irresponsible” to Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

Investment firm Hipgnosis Songs announced on Thursday a discounted placement offering of its ordinary shares along with the deal, which is at least the fifth for the London-listed company this month after having struck agreements with Shakira and Neil Young.